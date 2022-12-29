Revelers on Court Square in Charleston bade adieu to 2022 and embraced 2023 with a large New Year's Eve celebration that began late Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning.

For a solid 10 minutes, rockets sailed heavenward from launch sites both inside and adjacent to the Courthouse Square, lighting the skies with the sights and sounds of fireworks.

This followed the lowering of a sphere from a bucket truck — Charleston's own version of the famed New York City Times Square ball drop — and a countdown to midnight that resulted in illumination of the object featuring hundreds of multicolor lights.

A crowd estimated at several hundred people turned out for the festivities, many of them gathering in the street in front of City Hall while others sat in some of the cars that filled practically every available parking space ringing the Square.

Music blared, doughnuts and other snacks were served, and several giveaways were available for some of the spectators.

It was a loud and lively introduction to the uncertainty of the 12 months that lie ahead.