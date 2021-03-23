The Tallahatchie County COVID-19 death toll rose to 40 this week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The agency listed the 40th local death in its daily report on Tuesday, March 23 — exactly one year after the first COVID-19 case in Tallahatchie County was reported on March 23, 2020.

MSDH said the 40th fatality was one of five statewide that occurred from March 16-21.

The latest local death is the first of a Tallahatchian attributed to the pandemic in one-and-a-half months. The 39th was reported Feb. 10.

The first local death from the virus occurred April 17.

The Health Department reported on Thursday, March 25, that a total of 1,741 Tallahatchie countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, the same report indicated that a total of 3,869 vaccine doses have been administered to Tallahatchie residents. The agency said 2,700 (20% of the county population) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 1,227 (9% of the population) have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide Thursday, the MSDH listed a total of 303,942 infections and 6,987 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 290,537 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The total numbers of positive cases reported in the area as of Thursday, with deaths listed in parenthesis, are as follows:

» Coahoma, 2,871 (75)

» Grenada, 2,523 (80)

» Lafayette, 5,899 (116)

» Leflore, 3,453 (123)

» Panola, 4,408 (101)

» Quitman, 786 (16)

» Sunflower, 3,258 (88)

» Tallahatchie, 1,741 (40)

» Yalobusha, 1,540 (36)

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered, by appointment only, at the Tallahatchie County Safe Room in Charleston. To schedule an appointment to be vaccinated in Charleston, call Tallahatchie General Hospital at 647-8000.

For the latest updates from the Mississippi State Department of Health, visit the COVID-19 landing page.