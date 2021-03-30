Voters in Charleston, Tutwiler and Webb will be called to the polls Tuesday for a Democratic primary election.

Glendora and Sumner will not conduct primary elections. All of Sumner’s candidates are uncontested. Glendora will have a special election in conjunction with the November general election

The April 6 primary features the offices of mayor and alderman or commissioner.

— • —

In Charleston, incumbent Sedrick Smith Sr., 49, faces a challenge from fellow Democrat Travis E. Taylor, 65, in the race for mayor.

All five of Charleston’s city commissioner positions are contested, as well.

In Ward 1, incumbent Gyrone Kenniel, 67, will face a challenge from Dorothy Brown, 74, who held that office before Kenniel won it from her in the 2017 election.

Ward 2 incumbent Lloyd C. Smith, 66, is opposed by Jamie Anderson, 56, and Ashanti Truly Kuykendall, 41.

In Ward 3, incumbent Tawanda Smith Shannon, 46, will square off with Brenda Walton-Willis, 60.

Ward 4 incumbent Sandy Frieson Smith, 41, faces Bobby J. “Joey” Brunson Jr., 51, and Jonathan Taylor, 42. Smith won the seat away from Brunson four years ago.

In Ward 5, present officeholder Perry Lee Herron, 61, is opposed by fellow Democrat James L. Johnson, 68, and independent hopeful Crystal Batteast, 40. Herron and Johnson fought an intense battle in the 2017 primaries, with the outcome finally being decided during a court-ordered special election.

— • —

Tutwiler Mayor Nichole Harris, 42, will see a challenge from John T. “CheeseBurger” Jones, 48, in a rematch of the 2017 election.

Three of five Tutwiler aldermen face opponents.

Ward 2 incumbent Christopher Hooper, 48, faces a showdown with Queen Ester Jones, 67.

Ward 3 incumbent James Farmer, 56, is opposed by Sherry Thomas Ellington, 62.

In Ward 4, incumbent Dianne Pimpton, 57, faces challenges by Patricia Burnside, 70, and Terry Tyler, 42.

Ward 1 Alderwoman Linda Gaither-Johnson, 62, and Ward 5 Alderwoman Donnie Cox-Powell, 62, are unopposed for reelection Tuesday.

— • —

In Webb, Michael Plez, 57, is the only candidate for mayor. Incumbent Tracy T. Mims, 56, chose not to seek a third term in the position.

One seat on the Webb Board of Aldermen is contested.

In Ward 5, incumbent Willie J. Garner, 51, tries to win a second term while former officeholder Denise Calhoun, 40, who gave up that post to mount an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2017, attempts to reclaim the seat.

Ward 1 Alderwoman Hilary Benson, 42; Ward 2 Alderwoman Maggie Outlaw, 66; Ward 3 Alderwoman Chiquita Jones, 48; and Ward 4 Alderwoman Betty Powell, 56, do not have opposition.

— • —

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and anyone still standing in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Remember that all voters must present a photo ID in order to cast a ballot.

Charleston voters residing in wards 1 and 2 will vote in the Charleston City Hall courtroom, those in wards 3 and 5 will cast ballots at the East Tallahatchie School District central office, and voters in Ward 4 will vote at the Charleston Rotary Club building. Charleston voters will vote on touch-screen machines, as usual.

Tutwiler voters from all wards will cast their ballot on touch-screen voting machines at the Tutwiler Community Education Center.

Webb voters will vote by paper ballot at the former National Guard armory on Highway 49 East.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to wear a mask to vote.

Webb votes will be counted in that town, while Charleston and Tutwiler electronic votes will be tabulated in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston.

— • —

This Saturday, April 3, municipal clerks’ offices in Charleston, Tutwiler and Webb will be open from 8 a.m. until noon for last-minute, in-person absentee voting.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day, April 6, and received by the municipal clerk's office within five business days.