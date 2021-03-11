TUTWILER — A new walking trail will be built in the Tutwiler Blues Park, formerly called Railroad Park.

Mayor Nichole Harris-Rosebud said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has awarded the town a $120,000 grant for the project through its Recreational Trails Program.

As an 80/20 cost-sharing grant, the town is required to contribute a local match of $30,000, which can include in-kind work, bringing the total project cost to $150,000.

Dubbed the Tutwiler Blues Walkway, the half-mile-long, 10-foot-wide asphalt trail will be federal Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. The trail is not to be utilized for motorized traffic.

The master plan for the Tutwiler Blues Park calls for the trail to include tributes to a dozen celebrated blues artists of the past.