Six people have been indicted in three separate cases for their alleged roles in drive-by shootings in the 1st Judicial District of Tallahatchie County.

A grand jury impaneled in Charleston returned the indictments on Feb. 22. Many have only recently been made public, since notice of the indictment must first be served on the defendants.

Drive-by shooting cases drew multiple indictments.

• Vanderrius Taylor, 21, of 1096 E. Hampton Lake Road, Charleston, was indicted on a charge of drive-by shooting for his alleged role in a Nov. 20, 2021, incident in which a firearm was discharged at four individuals.

Taylor’s indictment also mentions the presence of an unspecified number of “unindicted confederates.”

• Timothy Jermaine Kirk, 32, of 104 Booker T. St., Batesville, and Derrick Thomas, 32, of 581 Martin Luther King Dr., Charleston, were named in identical two-count indictments charging both with two counts of drive-by shooting. On March 29, Kirk entered a plea of not guilty. McClure set his case for trial on Oct. 10. On April 4, Thomas entered a plea of not guilty. McClure set his case for trial on Oct. 10.

• Alante McKinney, 20, of 225 Tiger St., Charleston; Rodrick Benson, 17, of 28 Plum St., Oakland; and Jamerrion Anderson, 19, of 49 Redbud St., Charleston, were named in identical two-count indictments charging them with two counts of drive-by shooting in connection with a June 26, 2021, incident during which two people were allegedly targeted.

On April 4, Benson entered a plea of not guilty, and McClure ordered the case set for trial on Oct. 10.

In other cases:

• Quin’Toreo Devonta Leavy, 21, of 167 Rosalind St., Charleston, was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony fleeing in a Nov. 6, 2021, case involving the Charleston Police Department. Leavy pleaded not guilty Feb. 28. Circuit Judge Smith Murphey ordered his case set for trial on Oct. 3.

• Robert Cordero Knox, 35, address unavailable, was named in a two-count indictment on charges of possession of meth, 10 to 20 dosage units, and firearm enhancement. He pleaded not guilty March 4 and Circuit Judge Jimmy McClure ordered his case set for trial on Oct. 10.

• Michael Dwayne Trusty, 48, of 23386 Highway 8 E., Grenada, was indicted on charges of possession of meth, .10 grams but less than 2 grams, and firearm enhancement. He was ordered to appear May 5 in Sumner for trial date setting.

• Bradley Ray McGee, 34, address unavailable, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. On March 17, he entered a plea of not guilty. McClure ordered his case set for trial on Oct. 10.

• Lytansil Jenkins, 19, of 1257 Nell St., Charleston, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building and on March 16 entered a plea of not guilty. Murphey ordered the case set for trial Oct. 3.

• Limetrius Walls, 17, of 111 Melrose St., Sardis, was indicted on a charge of attempted aggravated assault, for allegedly discharging a firearm at three people June 26, 2021. On April 7, Murphey ordered a bench warrant for contempt for Walls, who after posting bail of $10,000, failed to appear for a March 29 court hearing.

Several indictments had not been made public as of Tuesday because defendants had not been served notice.