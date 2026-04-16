Bubba Dukes is doing some better after his winter fall, said his mother, Diane Dukes. I know Bubba is ready to be back at work. Men can’t tolerate sitting around the house. They have to be up and doing something.

Lauri McCullar of Oakland is having a procedure done at the Vein Institute in Senatobia on Monday. It’s a short procedure. She will be back at home resting the same day, said Terri Pullen.

Please keep Joanna Pullen in your prayers. She had to visit LeBonheur Children’s Hospital after church Sunday. Joanna is Terri Dukes Pullen’s granddaughter.

George P. Cossar State Park is hoping to reopen soon, says Diane Dukes. They have a lot of eager customers ready to camp and play Bingo.

Our visitor Thursday was Larry Franklin of Hardy. Larry was telling us that he and his wife Cheryl are moving to Winona this week.

Our Saturday company was Kurt and Elka Tillman from Germany and Kurt’s mother, Patsie Tillman of Coffeeville and daughter Donna Garripoli of Grenada. Kurt and Elka spent 2½ weeks with Donna. They left Sunday going back to Dallas, Texas, to catch their flight home. Elka had made us a chocolate cream cake that was decorated so beautiful and was absolutely delicious. She had brought some of the ingredients for the cake from Germany.

Martha Box said she enjoyed visiting all the different churches because she gets to hug so many family and friends!

Martha Box said she is working on getting strength back “to all my sassy joints.” She said the chiropractor visits with Dr. Poe are helping a lot, as is working out at home. She had a “spectacular” fish meal at The Corner Store Friday, saying, “Those girls have it going on!” Martha and sister Joyce hung out Thursday at Lowe’s after lunch at the Cracker Barrel.

Martha got to visit with friends Saturday evening. And with her foot surgery in 2025 followed by a weeklong bad sickness, she said she had missed getting out. Martha enjoyed a “great visit” at Pine Grove church Sunday, which was Bro. Truman Scarborough’s birthday. Martha said he “preached such a Jesus loves us message that had us so filled with the Spirit. What a Gift!” Between Bro. Scarborough and Bro. Tommy Darby, she stays refreshed and blessed, Martha added.

Happy birthday to Malinda Martain on the 16th; to my sweet son, Timothy Sullivan, along with Julia Kerr and Ginny Sosebee, who celebrate on the 17th; to sweet Jackie Griffis, who celebrates the 18th; to Priscilla Mitchell on the 19th; to Mickey Reeves on the 20th; and to Melba Rodger’s the 21st. May you all enjoy your special day.

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Recipe of the week: “Snickerdoodle cookies”

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons of cream of tarter

1/2 tsp. of salt

1 tsp. baking soda. (Set aside in a bowl and add 2 sticks of butter.)

1 cup of granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 eggs, one at a time

2 tsp. vanilla

Add all ingredients together and mix well. In a separate bowl, add a cup of white sugar and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon. After you add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, roll into a ball and dip in the sugar and cinnamon mixture. Do not flatten your cookies. The oven will do that. Cook at 350° for 8 to 10 minutes.

Thought for the day: I read where it says to “think outside the box.” Will someone please tell me, where is the box?