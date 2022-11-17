Special to The Sun-Sentinel

JACKSON — Celebrating its 30th anniversary season, Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet (MMB) will present “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center.

A tradition for audience members and dancers alike, the full-length ballet is the perfect opportunity to introduce younger family members to the art form.

The beautiful sets, dazzling costumes and splendid choreography are sure to please patrons of all ages.

“The Nutcracker” has been part of the holiday tradition for Catelyn Winders of Madison since she was 4 years old. The now 12-year-old began attending the ballet with her mother several years before she joined MMB.

Says Catelyn, “As a performer in the Nutcracker, I understand the Christmastime tradition even more now as I see other members of the community watching the ballet together as my mom and I once did.”

“The Nutcracker” follows the story of Clara as she attends her family’s Christmas party, where she receives the gift of a nutcracker from the mysterious and magical Herr Drossel-meyer. After the party, Clara’s nutcracker comes to life, battles the evil Mouse King, and takes Clara on a magical journey. Clara and the Nutcracker Prince are awed by the Snow Queen and her corps of Snowflakes in the snowy forest before meeting the Sugarplum Fairy in the land of sweets. There, Clara and the Nutcracker Prince enjoy dances or divertissements from around the world presented for their entertainment.

Academy owner and company artistic director Jennifer Beasley says, “The Nutcracker becomes a tradition for the dancers and parents as much as it does for the audience members.”

MMB’s “The Nutcracker” will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center.

Following the matinee performances, step into Clara’s slippers and travel to the Land of Sweets.

In this immersive experience, guests will have their personal passport stamped as they visit Clara, the Snow Queen, the Dewdrop, the Sugarplum Fairy and more.

Travel stops will offer character photo opportunities and souvenirs including a miniature nutcracker.

The afternoon’s activities will be capped with “Spanish” hot cocoa and light refreshments from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Tickets for the performance are $30-$35.

Land of Sweets tickets are $25 and are sold separately.

Both are available at msmetroballet.com or by calling 601-853-4508.

An honor company member of Regional Dance America, MMB is a pre-professional, nonprofit ballet company based in Madison.

For more information, visit www.msmetroballet.com.