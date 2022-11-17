M. Smith, a 42-year-old man who lives in Madison County, decided to quit smoking because he watched the combination of diabetes and smoking damage his father’s body.

“I quit smoking on Feb. 14, 2022. It was hard at first, but I am so glad I did it,” Smith said. “I’ve seen how my dad keeps smoking, keeps using more and more insulin, and still feels awful most days.”

“Mississippians who smoke are 30% to 40% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those who don’t smoke,” said Victor Sutton, director of Preventive Health and Health Equity at the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Every year, approximately 20,433 Mississippians are diagnosed with diabetes, and in 2020 Mississippi reported 20.1% of its adult population smoked daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Quitting smoking is always a healthy choice,” said Pearl Watts, director of the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Quitman and Tallahatchie Counties.

Watts reminds all Mississippians that the Health Department stands ready to support you on your smoke-free journey.

The CDC states that chemicals found in cigarettes cause cellular inflammation, which results in less response to insulin. Diabetics who smoke require higher doses of insulin to manage their blood sugar levels.

“One call to 1-800-QUIT-NOW can change your life for the better,” said Watts. “We offer one on one support and want to see you succeed.”

For information about the dangers of cigarettes, visit www.healthyms.com/tobacco.

For help with quitting, visit www.quitlinems.com or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.