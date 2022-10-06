Charleston native Percy “Percy T” Townes last week announced he will play a role in the Oct. 17 premiere of a documentary at the Regal LA Live Theater in Los Angeles.

“The film is titled ‘Moment of Contact,’” explained Townes. “I’m the international theater director and was instrumental in setting up the film premiere in Los Angeles. My name is also in the credits of the film.”

He will join film director and producer James Fox in taking part in the gala.

“Moment of Contact” is said to be a documentary film exploring extraterrestrial encounters during a series of events in 1996 when citizens of Varginha, Brazil, reported seeing a UFO crash and one or more strange creatures.

“I was also vital in the movie premiere of the hit film, ‘The Phenomenon,’ also directed and produced by James Fox,” Townes added. “It premiered in Memphis and was the first theatrical showing of the film.”

“The Phenomenon” was a 2020 documentary hailed by one reviewer as “the most credible and revealing film ever made about the long-standing global cover-up and mystery involving unidentified aerial phenomenon.”