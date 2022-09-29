TUPELO — Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley signed orders redesignating the Eligible Telecommunications Carrier (ETC) status of nine local electric cooperative subsidiaries, including TVIfiber, for $9,123,901 in grants to be spent in 2023 from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) for broadband expansion.

Official state redesignation will benefit 182,311 homes and businesses in North Mississippi. These nine carriers are currently providing service to 84,573 customers. Totally, the nine providers received $91,380,620 from RDOF, which will be disbursed over 10 years.

“Ensuring Mississippians have access to world-class broadband service in small towns and rural communities has been one of my top priorities as public service commissioner,” said Presley. “Whether it be telework, telemedicine or online education, broadband accessibility will promote economic investment and enhance quality of life for countless rural Mississippians.

“I am proud to partner with these electric cooperatives in working to meet the needs of our communities,” Presley added. “These funds go to the heart of that mission. I will not rest until every last house at the end of every rural dirt road in Mississippi is connected.”

Presley recertified the following electric cooperative subsidiaries:

• ACE Fiber by Alcorn County Electric: $550,590.48

• M-Pulse Fiber by Monroe County Electric: $819,100.80

• NT Spark by Natchez Trace Electric: $1,031,059.20

• NE SPARC by North East Mississippi Electric: $1,265,233.80

• Prentiss Connect by Prentiss County Electric: $680,315.04

• TVIfiber by Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association: $2,017,380.80

• TEPA Connect by Tippah Electric: $676,635

• Tombigbee Fiber by Tombigbee Electric: $985,510.20

• Tishomingo Connect by Tishomingo County Electric: $1,098,076.20

For information about service availability, contact Presley’s office at 800-637-7722.