The television premiere of ABC’s six-episode limited series, “Women of the Movement,” filmed partly in Tallahatchie County, is set for tonight.

The series will be broadcast in three parts over consecutive Thursdays — Jan. 6, 13 and 20 — with two episodes airing per night. Air time is set for 7 p.m.

Each episode of the series will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

The series follows the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley of Chicago, who tried to find justice after her 14-year-old son, Emmett, was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 and chronicles her journey to becoming a powerful activist in the civil rights movement.

Local filming for the series took place earlier this year at several locations, including the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, where the trial of Emmett Till’s accused killers was held. The Court Square of Sumner was visually transformed from 2021 to 1955.

Dozens of local and area residents donning period clothing were used as extras for the production, and the interiors and exteriors of several buildings around the Sumner Square were staged and utilized during filming.

Airing after each nightly showing of "Women of the Movement" will be a one-hour ABC News docuseries, "Let the World See," which ABC describes as "a fresh and deep examination of Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley's fight to bring her son's body home to Chicago and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which ultimately served as a turning point for the civil rights movement. The docuseries also traces Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley's journey back to the Jim Crow South to face her son's murderers in court. The program will illustrate how the Till family has continued her legacy since her death in 2003, remaining active in the movement as the deaths of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Ms. Breonna Taylor and others sparked protests around the country."