Rob Rowland, left, president of the Bank of Commerce in Charleston, is pictured presenting a ceremonial check in the amount of $5,000 to East Tallahatchie School District athletic director and Charleston High School head football coach LaDon Taylor. The bank’s donation of $5,000 is to help the CHS Tigers purchase new football helmets for the program. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)
