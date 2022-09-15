Charleston High School head football coach LaDon Taylor said his team recently received 50 new Under Armour Storm backpacks donated by Sayle Oil Co.

Fifty Under Armour backpacks like this one were donated by Sayle Oil Co. as gifts to Charleston High School football players.

Taylor said the gift originated from a sit-down he had with some Sayle executives, including Ike Sayle, owner and president.

“I went to talk with them because I wanted to do something [special] for the players,” the coach noted.

He said Sayle Oil went above and beyond.

“Sayle graciously helped us out and got the backpacks for our kids, and the kids absolutely love them,” Taylor noted.

Taylor said the backpacks will pull double duty as book bags during the day and as travel bags to hold some of the players’ personal gear during road football trips.

“The guys are so proud of them,” the coach added. “Sayle has done a wonderful thing to make a few young men smile and I want to thank them for their help with the students in the community.”