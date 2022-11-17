Jimmy Harris of Clarksdale had the only 8-0 record of the week, winning the $30 cash prize and frameable certificate during Week 12 of The Sun-Sentinel’s 2022 Football Fever Contest.

Finishing with a mark of 7-1 were Harvey Smith, Bubba Burnham, Heidi Burnham, Keljuan Edwards, Roger Haywood, Beronica Jones Lee, Billy Ray, Gyrone Kenniel, Valerie Buckley, Patrick Taylor, Jasmine Bradford, LaDerrick Hodges and Mike Sturdivant III.

Standing at 6-2 were Kathy Estes, Bobby Reed, Alma Reed, Benny Cole, John Clark, La’Baron Bradford, Mary Nelson, Gib Ellis, Reed Madden, James Lake, John Page Sr., Wilma Weston, L.Q. Weston, Marila Wall, Walker Sturdivant, Shay Ely, Martha Ann Clark, Sykes Sturdivant, Ray Plez and Lacey Clark.

At 5-3 were Van Burnham V, Ginger Burnham, Jimmie Johnson, Rick Thomas, Judy Williams, Denman Fly, Sue Jennings, Jamie Anderson, Raymond Hardy, Gary Dyksterhouse, Neal Creasy and Larry Smith.

Breaking even at 4-4 were Tyrone Watson, Van Burnham, Jennifer Wigley, Billy Ray Walker and Willie Wilkins.

Roberta Redd finished with a record of 3-5.

At 2-6, and sharing recognition for having the “Worst Picks of the Week,” were Cody Simmons and Crump Britt.