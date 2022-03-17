Charleston High School boys basketball player Terrence Marco was named the "Most Valuable Defensive Player" of the 2022 Mississippi Sports Medicine North/South All-Star Basketball Game.

The 6-7 junior forward had nine blocks for the 1A/2A/3A boys’ North Mississippi team.

The game, played Saturday, March 19, at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton, was put on by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

Of Marco, Hollingsworth said, “I’m proud of the work he has put in and it is showing.”

Marco was one of only 24 players from public school classifications 1A, 2A and 3A to be selected for the All-Star contest, sponsored by the Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center of Jackson.

Other players selected for the North team were:

» Zavian Dilworth, 5-10, of Nettleton

» Cam'ron Bell, 6-0, of Coahoma County

» Michael James, 5-11, of H.W. Byers

» Ja'Marion Ball, 6-4, of Nettleton

» Jay Colvin, 6-1, of Noxubee County

» Jamas Cox, 6-3, of Pine Grove

» Jaylon Price, 6-5, of Thomas E. Edwards

» Jamari Bailey, 6-4, of Calhoun City

» Darrell Brooks, 6-1, of Noxubee County

» Patrick Kince, 6-2, of Thomas E. Edwards

» Jaiwain Small, 6-2, of Winona

All-Star North team coaches were Danny Crawford of Noxubee County and Anthony Davis of Thomas E. Edwards.