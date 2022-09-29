If you want to attend Friday night's (Sept. 30) Charleston at North Panola varsity football game in Sardis, you'd better have a ticket before you go.

Charleston High School Athletic Director LaDon Taylor announced Thursday that North Panola school officials informed Charleston that paid admission to the game will be possible by advance online ticket purchase only.

"GoFan is the only way to get a ticket," Taylor told The Sun-Sentinel. "No tickets will be sold at the gate."

Tickets for the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., may be purchased here.