OAKLAND — In honor of Black History Month, the Yalobusha County Public Library System will host a virtual program Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 1:30 p.m.

“We are excited to host Dottie Chapman Reed, author of ‘Outstanding Black Women of Yalobusha County,’ by Zoom for this important and informative program,” said Patty M. Bailey, director of the Coffeeville-based Yalobusha County Public Library System.

For more information, contact Gretchen McCain at the Oakland Public Library at 662-623-8651 or inquire by sending an email to info@yalobusha.lib.ms.us to learn more about the event.

For anyone who cannot attend on Feb. 23, Bailey said the event will be recorded and posted online for viewing.