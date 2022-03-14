By NATALIE EHRHARDT

Northwest Mississippi Community College has announced 2022 Spring Preview Days to offer potential students a chance to explore the college’s numerous programs and pathways.

Northwest will offer multiple spring preview opportunities for the convenience of those who wish to attend.

The Oxford campus will host Spring Preview Days on Wednesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 24.

The Senatobia campus will host these days on Wednesday, March 30; Wednesday, April 13; and Wednesday, April 20.

The DeSoto campus will host prospective students on Friday, March 25, and Tuesday, April 12. All preview days will last from 9 a.m. to noon.

Attendees will learn about academic, career-technical and health sciences pathways and programs, in addition to information about admissions, scholarships and more. These days can be used to bring groups of students or students may attend individually.

Those planning to bring a group should contact Jenny Hurt (at Senatobia) at jhurt@northwestms.edu, Kelsey Baker (at DeSoto) at kbaker@northwestms.edu or Amanda Arman (of the Oxford campus) at aarman@northwestms.edu.

Those not attending in a group can register by visiting northwestms.edu/visit.

For more information about Northwest, visit northwestms.edu.