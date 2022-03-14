BOLTON — One year after the American Rescue Plan became law, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced Friday, March 11, that his Second Congressional District has received $7,945,336 to date from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (ECF).

The ECF program, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan, helps schools and libraries ensure that students can connect to the internet at home, allowing them to take advantage of online learning and do their homework.

Known as the “homework gap,” students who lack access to the internet at home often fall behind their peers as curriculums and educational opportunities rely more and more on the ability to conduct online research and connect to the web.

According to the FCC, the $7.17 billion program has provided the state of Mississippi $21,365,764 in total funding to date.

“The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare what was already true — that with educational tools, homework and opportunities increasingly online, kids without home internet access are often left without the basics needed to succeed,” said Thompson. “This critical funding, made possible by the American Rescue Plan, will help children across Mississippi who don’t have the equipment or internet access necessary to stay connected and get their work done.”

The ECF program will help cover costs of laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff and library patrons.

Among area Second Congressional District schools and libraries that have received funding from the FCC program are:

» Clarksdale Collegiate: $105,324

» Clarksdale Municipal School District: $1,038,185

» East Tallahatchie School District: $129,150

» Greenwood-Leflore Public Library System: $562,470

» Grenada School District: $44,155.66

» Sunflower County Consolidated School District: $398,337.60

» West Tallahatchie School District: $91,652.08