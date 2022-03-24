Last week, The Ed and Becky Meek Foundation hosted a ServSafe Food Manager Certification course in Charleston for members of the community.

Five individuals, including three East Tallahatchie School District students, participated in the two-day certification course.

Ontenncia Boclear and Anna Austin, Extension agents for the Mississippi State University Extension Service, taught the ServSafe course and proctored the final exam.

MSU Extension Agent Ontenncia Boclear teaches a food certification course to Charleston-area students. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)

ServSafe is an educational program that was developed by the National Restaurant Association, having a main goal of educating food service workers about food safety.

Many state, county and municipal governments require food service employees to become certified.

Mississippi requires that a food handler and a person in charge — an owner, manager or employee of a food establishment — demonstrate knowledge of food safety as outlined in the FDA Food Code by passing an approved food safety training course, and, if needed, become a certified food manager.

Meg Sinervo

“Lillie and Lloyd Smith were kind enough to allow the Meek Foundation to host the course at their restaurant, Around the Table,” said Meg Sinervo, the foundation’s director of resource development. “The Meek Foundation wishes to extend a special thanks to the Smiths, Ontenncia and Anna, as well as the course participants for being a part of the certification course.”

To learn more about the Meek Foundation’s community outreach initiatives and upcoming programs, visit meekfoundation.com or contact Sinervo by dropping an email to Meg.sinervo@meekfoundation.com.