MADISON — Following a two-year Covid-related suspension of Mississippi’s third grade reading assessment test, the Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) and the Mississippi Vision Foundation (MVF) will again provide eye exams at no-cost to third graders who do not pass the state test. The eye exams are offered May 1 through July 31.

"It has been said that a child must be able to see to learn. The MVF is excited to once again help promote future success by providing much-needed access to eye exams to our third graders who do not pass the state assessment,” said Dr. Kimberly Ragan, MVF President.

In 2019, nearly 15 percent of the state’s third graders did not pass the literacy promotion test. Studies show that children who struggle to read are more likely to leave school without graduating; ultimately contributing to the poverty rates in our state.

“Vision is a better predictor of academic success than socioeconomic status. As citizens of Mississippi, we are committed to identifying those students who have vision problems,” said Dr. Evan Davis, MOA President.

Statistics show that 25 percent of all school age children have vision problems, and more than 80 percent of those students do not get the help they need. Results of the MOA and MVF Third Grade Eye Exam program (aimed at students who did not pass the third grade reading assessment) reveal that 88 percent of the students who took advantage of the eye exams were found to need some form of visual intervention.

“We are grateful the association is able to offer these eye exams to students once again,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Vision problems can cause students to not comprehend well when reading, so this intervention is a welcomed tool to address the problem.”

For students who are covered through private insurance, applicable co-pays may apply due to laws that require the doctor to collect this amount. All children, regardless of their family’s ability to pay, will be seen by ODs participating in the program. The MVF, working with industry partners, will cover the costs for any student who needs an exam and is not covered through insurance. Additionally, industry partners are working with Mississippi ODs to provide glasses to any student whose eye exam reveals the need for corrective lenses.

To locate a participating optometrist, parents of eligible third graders should go to www.msvisionfoundation.org or call 601.572.0845. When making the appointment, parents should tell the receptionist they are scheduling the third grade eye appointment. They should bring the letter notifying them that their child did not pass the assessment test with them to the appointment.