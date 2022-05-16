TUTWILER — Are you interested in becoming a Habitat homeowner? Are you currently in need of a home?

The West Tallahatchie Habitat for Humanity is distributing applications at the West Tallahatchie Habitat dorm, West Tallahatchie Bargain Barn and by email.

West Tallahatchie Habitat is a nonprofit organization dedicated to selling homes — newly built or rehabbed — to qualified applicants.

Habitat homes are sold to qualifying families on a 20- to 30-year, no-interest mortgage with payments of $150 to $250 a month, house insurance premium of approximately $1,000 a year, county property tax of $700 a year and city property tax of $300 a year.

The criteria that Habitat looks for in selecting home recipients are their need of a home, their ability to pay back the mortgage and their willingness to partnership.

Applications are available at the West Tallahatchie Habitat dormitory in Tutwiler on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon; at the West Tallahatchie Bargain Barn, Hwy. 49, Tutwiler, on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.; or by sending an email request to wthabitat@yahoo.com.

All applications must be completed and turned in by June 30, 2022, at 5 p.m. to be eligible for the present cycle. No applications will be taken after the deadline.

For more information, call Sherri Hilliard, volunteer affiliate coordinator, at the Habitat office at 662-345-6200.

Office hours change, so call 662-645-0694 first to make sure someone is in.