The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson of Grenada.

The Grenada County resident is described as a Black female, 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, Nov. 17, at about 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First Street in Grenada County.

Madrena Robinson is believed to be in a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks bearing Mississippi tag GAB9184 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Madrena Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Madrena Robinson, contact the Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.