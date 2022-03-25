Special to The Sun-Sentinel

BATESVILLE — TVIfiber, Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association’s (TVEPA) broadband subsidiary, has announced construction commenced March 7 on the final phase of its fiber-optic broadband deployment project on March 7.

Grays Power Supply (GPS), a local contractor from Oakland, was awarded the construction contract.

TVEPA was awarded more than $16 million in funding to provide high-speed internet and telephone services in the Phase 3 area through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Broadband Reconnect Program (Reconnect). In late 2021, TVEPA received notice that Reconnect requirements were met and USDA approved that the project could proceed.

Brad Robison, TVIfiber CEO, commented, “It was a great day when we received the Reconnect approval. Since that approval, we have been hard at work reviewing bid contracts, finalizing engineering design, procuring material and getting Phase 3 to the starting line. We are proud of what has been accomplished but even more excited that we will soon be offering fast, reliable and affordable internet and telephone service to all members.”

Phase 3 is the final phase of the initial broadband deployment project that began in late 2019. This phase has more than 1,150 miles of fiber-optic cable and will make service available to over 7,500 members.

Fiber-optic cable will be installed in Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Grenada, Quitman, Lafayette, Calhoun and Panola counties and represents TVIfiber’s largest construction phase. Construction is scheduled to be completed within 16 months.

Constructing a reliable and secure network takes a lot of time and work. The first step in the construction plan is to build mainline fiber and connect to the existing TVIfiber network. While line crews are busy hanging the mainline fiber, other technicians are splicing the fiber-optic cable and installing network components and equipment required to provide TVIfiber’s fast, reliable and affordable broadband and telephone services. After extensive network testing is complete, installers will begin the last step of bringing world-class services to local homes for their enjoyment.

GPS, headquartered in Oakland, won the bid to build and install the fiber-optic network. GPS is a successful, full-service electrical and fiber-optic contracting and maintenance company that emphasizes safety, quality and customer service in every project.

Michael Gray, owner and chief executive officer of GPS, expressed, “Grays Power Supply is thankful for the opportunity to work alongside TVIfiber and TVEPA to bring internet to its neighbors, friends and family. We are extremely proud, excited and blessed to be part of such a project.”

Robison stated, “We are very pleased to partner with a local contractor. As a member of the community, Mr. Gray understands the need for high-speed internet and has expressed his desire to serve the community and our members. GPS has proven they have the ability and dedication to construct a quality network in a safe and reliable manner, while striving to progress as quickly and responsibly as possible to provide service to all who are anxiously waiting.”

TVIfiber executives said they appreciate the patience that members have shown, adding that they hope members are as excited as they are that construction has started.

