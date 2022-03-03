A Sumner-area resident died Friday night after his car was struck by an Amtrak train at a rural crossing in the Brazil community.

Tallahatchie County Coroner Ginger Meriwether said Tod Dewayne Logan, 60, of 1161 Nail Road, died of blunt force trauma in what she ruled a motor vehicle accident.

Logan was westbound on True Vine Church Road in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu as he entered the crossing, which has no signal lights or crossing gates, noted Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly.

The northbound City of New Orleans train collided with the car at approximately 8:22 p.m. Fly said the point of impact was about midway on the driver's side of the vehicle.

The sheriff said the train pushed the car about four-tenths of a mile down the tracks before coming to a complete stop.

Kimberly Woods, public relations manager for Amtrak, said in a statement that the train, which had originated in New Orleans and was heading to Chicago, had 100 passengers aboard. She noted that there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members.

Fly said firefighters from Sumner, Tutwiler and Webb responded to the scene. There was no fire, but hydraulic rescue tools maintained by the fire departments were utilized, the sheriff added.

He said the Tallahatchie County Emergency Management Agency was contacted and responded.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Amtrak and Canadian National Railway, which owns the tracks, also were notified, Fly explained.

Meriwether, who noted that Womble Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements, said, "It saddens my heart when these deaths occur. Praying for the family of Mr. Logan."

Fly added, "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family."