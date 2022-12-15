There was a public Santa sighting Saturday morning on Highway 32 east of Charleston. A man in a red and white suit had stopped by Faith Baptist Church, home of the Faith Food Pantry, to greet pantry patrons awaiting the start of the monthly distribution. The Sun-Sentinel has learned that this Santa was actually just a "Santa's helper," and that the real Mr. Claus is holed up at the North Pole, where he is making last-minute preparations for the launch of his yearly distribution. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)