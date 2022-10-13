Murphreesboro Volunteer Fire Dept. is conducting a fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-8 p.m., at their firehouse and also seeking donations — all for the purpose of helping to equip a new pumper truck they received several months ago.

Modern Woodmen of America will match up to $2,500 in fundraising proceeds, noted Murphreesboro firefighter Wayne Gore, who said the money will go to purchase new high-pressure water hoses, nozzles and a variety of firefighting tools and accessories.

The Oct. 29 sit-down event will feature "hamburgers, hot dogs, hamburger plates and hot dog plates and other food items at a very reasonable price," Gore said. In addition, donated cakes, pies, cookies and candy will be sold.

Gore said a singing will get underway at 5 p.m., followed by an auction that will offer donated items. The public is asked to donate goods for the auction, he added.

Prepaid orders for smoked Boston butts also will be taken on Oct. 29, with Gore saying "they will be ready for Thanksgiving."

Meanwhile, monetary donations from businesses and individuals are invited, he added.

Checks should be made payable to Murphreesboro Volunteer Fire Dept. and mailed to Wayne Gore, 2199 Pumping Station Road, Scobey, MS 38953.

"Please help us meet our goal of $2,500 so Modern Woodmen can match it," urged Gore.

For more information, call Gore at 662-647-2573.