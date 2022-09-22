The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather Watch for 22 counties in North Mississippi, including Tallahatchie, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

A combination of gusty northeast 20-foot winds associated with the approach of Hurricane Ian into the Gulf Coast, low relative humidity values between 20% to 25% and 10-hour fuel moisture values below 10% will result in the potential for "Red Flag" conditions over North Mississippi Wednesday afternoon.

Northeast 20-foot winds of 11-15 mph are expected to gust to 20 mph, so any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged during this time.

Named in the watch are Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha counties.