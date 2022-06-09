Like nearly everything else these days, come July 1, the cost of garbage collection and disposal for rural Tallahatchie County residents is rising.

The Board of Supervisors has voted to increase the monthly fee from $13 to $17, a hike of about 30.7%.

Notice of the hike first appeared on customers' most recent garbage bill postcard.

The higher rate is expected to bring in an additional $10,292 per month for the county’s Solid Waste Department.

“The purpose of the increase is to offset increases in the cost of providing services and to offset the expenses of the garbage collection system,” the board said in a statement. “Among the expenses increased is the cost of fuel for the operation of the system and annual increases from the contractor providing a disposal site for garbage.”

Curbside waste pickup for rural areas of Tallahatchie County began July 1, 1993.

Initially, residents were billed $10 per month for the service, which was contracted out to the private company, Waste Management Inc. On Aug. 1, 1999, the county assumed control of the solid waste operation.

On Jan. 1, 2009, the monthly garbage rate rose to $13 and has remained unchanged for nearly 13½ years.