A tornado watch is in effect until 9 tonight, and the Tallahatchie County Safe Room in Charleston is open to anyone who wants to ride out the weather there, said Ashley Williams of the Tallahatchie County Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service has issued the tornado watch for 10 counties in east Arkansas, 22 counties in north Mississippi, two counties in southeastern Missouri and 21 counties in west Tennessee.

In Mississippi, the watch covers Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha counties.

"A significant severe weather outbreak is expected across the entire Mid-South this afternoon and evening, the NWS noted. "Tornadoes, including potentially strong tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds are all possible. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible."

For updates, visit https://www.weather.gov/meg/.