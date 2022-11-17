WEBB — Local officials here are anxiously awaiting some news from Dollar General about whether the discount store chain still has a future in this town.

The Dollar General store located on Highway 49 East suffered extensive damage in a Sept. 30 fire that has been ruled arson.

Within the last two weeks, the 9,014-square-foot building was demolished, leaving only a concrete slab and parking lot at what had been a busy retail location.

When contacted last week, Webb Mayor Michael Plez told The Sun-Sentinel that the sight of the vacant lot has him wondering about what comes next.

“I’m waiting on a response to the same question,” Plez said. “I hope to have an answer soon.”

In response to a Sun-Sentinel request for an update on the status of the business, an emailed statement from Dollar General Corporate Public Relations last Thursday afternoon (Nov. 17) was almost identical to past remarks.

“We are still assessing the store’s damage and its future plans and do not currently have an update to share with the community yet,” the statement noted.

Dollar General did not respond to a question about whether the decision to completely tear down the store building held any particular connotation.

Does it mean the store will be rebuilt from the foundation up, or will it be rebuilt at all?

In the wake of the fire, Plez said he hoped to see the store built back and continue to provide services, and important tax revenues as well as sales tax collections, for the town and residents of the community.

The Webb Dollar General location, store No. 11352 in official circles, began operations in April 2009.

Dollar General also has stores at two other locations in Tallahatchie County: Charleston and Tutwiler.