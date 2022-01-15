The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 9 Saturday evening to 3 Sunday afternoon, with 2-4 inches of snow predicted in areas of the Mid-South and 2-4 inches possible in Tallahatchie County.

The warning covers Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica and Union counties in Mississippi, as well as Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Phillips and St. Francis counties in Arkansas.

Heavy wet snow is expected across portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep extra blankets, food, water and a flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency.