BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Army is offering its largest signing bonus ever with up to $50,000 available for qualified individuals who enlist for six years of active-duty service.

The total signing bonus for a new recruit is based on a combination of incentives offered for the selected career field, length of the enlistment contract and ship date for training.

The career-based bonus is up to $40,000 for jobs the Army needs to fill now or has difficulty filling because of required qualifications.

The quick-ship bonus ranges from $2000 to $9,000 for recruits who attend basic training within 90 days of their signing date.

Recruits can net $10,000 for choosing to jump out of airplanes with the airborne option, or they can receive $20,000 for becoming ranger qualified.

The Army also offers up to $40,000 for certain foreign language skills, allows recruits to select their first duty station and two-year enlistment options.

Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, U.S. Army Recruiting Command commander, said the Army understands compensation is important when competing for the same talent as other service branches and the private sector, and it must have the ability to generate interest in the current employment environment.

“We know this generation likes to have the opportunity to make their own decisions, so now they can choose where they want to be assigned after training, he said. “We also have opened two-year enlistments for 84 different career fields. Many people are apprehensive about long-term commitments right now, so we think having a shorter option will help give them some time to see if the Army fits their life and goals.”

Individuals can learn more about Army career options and the benefits of military service at goarmy.com.

For more information or to arrange an interview with a local recruiter, contact Adam Garlington at adam.p.garlington.civ@army.mil or 225-769-8715.