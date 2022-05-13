Sumner firefighter and storm spotter Corey Gee captured this video footage of cloud rotation during the organizational stage of a would-be tornado near Tutwiler at 1:40 p.m. Friday, May 13.

Gee told The Sun-Sentinel that the fledgling almost-funnel, which he spotted in an open field about one mile east of Tutwiler, off Highway 3, failed to organize and eventually dissipated without causing any structural damage.

Meteorologist and Charleston native Joel Young, who saw Gee's video posted on Facebook, called it a "gustnado… Not exactly a tornado. But dang close."

According to Wikipedia, "A gustnado is a brief, shallow surface-based vortex which forms within the downburst emanating from a thunderstorm."

Gee said the storm was moving in an easterly direction and was actually "more developed before I started the video."