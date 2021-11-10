Eight local fire departments responded to a red hot-burning dredging pipe fire Sunday, Dec. 5, near the eastern bank of the Tallahatchie River.

Tallahatchie County Fire Coordinator Linnie Maples said both personnel and firefighting equipment from the various departments were involved.

“Approximately 10,000 to 12,000 gallons of water and 15 gallons of firefighting foam were used to bring the blaze under control and stop the fire’s spread to the remaining pipe in the pile,” noted Maples. “The fire was then allowed to burn itself out.”

Paducah Wells and Paynes fire departments were the first to be toned out for the fire at 2:45 p.m., he said.

The initial radio dispatch stated that the fire, located just off Grassy Lake Road, involved a pile of PVC pipe and threatened a nearby residence and a large fuel tank containing diesel, explained Maples.

Paducah Wells was earliest on the scene and began attacking the pile, the fire coordinator noted.

“Once operations began, multiple personnel from all over the county arrived to help fight this fire,” said Maples. “Hand [water] lines and a master stream were used ... along with a local person’s tractor to cut pipe above the fire location and pull it away from the pile.”

Maples said Paducah Wells, Paynes, Town of Sumner, Webb Westside, Sharkey-Hampton Lake, Rosebloom, Spring Hill and Enid fire departments were involved.

The remaining county fire departments “were on standby to bring additional water and foam, along with other resources” if needed, he noted.

The Tallahatchie County Emergency Management Agency also had units on the scene, Maples added.

He said Goodloe Marine, a Florida-based dredging contractor, owned the pipe that caught fire Sunday and had used it in dredging operations along this stretch of the Tallahatchie River about two years ago.

The pipe may have been high-density polyethylene (HDPE) rather than PVC, as that composition is more often used for dredging waterways.

“We were told PVC, but I’d imagine it was HDPE,” said Maples, who added that the cause of the fire remained unknown as of Tuesday.