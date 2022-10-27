Unemployment in Tallahatchie County fell from 4.0% in August to stand at 3.9% in September, according to estimates released on Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
In September, 180 Tallahatchians were unemployed, and 4,350 em-ployed, from a labor force totaling 4,530. The labor force consists of everyone who has a job or is actively looking for one.
In August, 180 local residents had been jobless, while 4,340 were working, among a local labor force of 4,520, according to MDES.
Tallahatchie County’s September unemployment rate was 1.3% lower than the 5.2% jobless rate of September 2021, when 240 local residents were unemployed and 4,390 employed, among a labor force tallying 4,630.
The national unemployment rate in September was 3.3%, down five-tenths of a percent from August’s 3.8%, and 1.3% lower than September 2021’s 4.6%.
Mississippi’s jobless rate stood at 3.7% in September, unchanged from August, and an improvement of 1% over the 4.7% rate one year ago.
September unemployment rates for some area counties, with August figures in parenthesis, are:
» Coahoma, 5.9 (5.8)
» Grenada, 3.5 (3.3)
» Lafayette, 2.7 (2.9)
» Leflore, 5.2 (5.2)
» Panola, 4.5 (4.5)
» Quitman, 5.6 (5.7)
» Sunflower, 6.1 (6.0)
» Yalobusha, 3.7 (3.8)
At 13.9%, Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate in the state. Both Rankin and Lafayette counties posted the lowest rate of 2.7%.
Tallahatchie County’s September joblessness
• • • • •
2022 — 3.9%
2021 — 5.1%
2020 — 7.2%
2019 — 5.2%
2018 — 4.6%
2017 — 4.5%
2016 — 5.7%
2015 — 6.3%
2014 — 7.6%
2013 — 10.2%
2012 — 10.4%