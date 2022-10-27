Unemployment in Tallahatchie County fell from 4.0% in August to stand at 3.9% in September, according to estimates released on Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

In September, 180 Tallahatchians were unemployed, and 4,350 em-ployed, from a labor force totaling 4,530. The labor force consists of everyone who has a job or is actively looking for one.

In August, 180 local residents had been jobless, while 4,340 were working, among a local labor force of 4,520, according to MDES.

Tallahatchie County’s September unemployment rate was 1.3% lower than the 5.2% jobless rate of September 2021, when 240 local residents were unemployed and 4,390 employed, among a labor force tallying 4,630.

The national unemployment rate in September was 3.3%, down five-tenths of a percent from August’s 3.8%, and 1.3% lower than September 2021’s 4.6%.

Mississippi’s jobless rate stood at 3.7% in September, unchanged from August, and an improvement of 1% over the 4.7% rate one year ago.

September unemployment rates for some area counties, with August figures in parenthesis, are:

» Coahoma, 5.9 (5.8)

» Grenada, 3.5 (3.3)

» Lafayette, 2.7 (2.9)

» Leflore, 5.2 (5.2)

» Panola, 4.5 (4.5)

» Quitman, 5.6 (5.7)

» Sunflower, 6.1 (6.0)

» Yalobusha, 3.7 (3.8)

At 13.9%, Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate in the state. Both Rankin and Lafayette counties posted the lowest rate of 2.7%.

Tallahatchie County’s September joblessness

• • • • •

2022 — 3.9%

2021 — 5.1%

2020 — 7.2%

2019 — 5.2%

2018 — 4.6%

2017 — 4.5%

2016 — 5.7%

2015 — 6.3%

2014 — 7.6%

2013 — 10.2%

2012 — 10.4%