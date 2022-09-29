OAKLAND — The Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce is recognizing the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department with a fundraiser, “Vroom Vroom Touch a Truck,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Oakland.

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15. This year marks 100 years of observing National Fire Prevention Week, making it the nation’s longest-running public health observance.

The National Fire Protection Association has announced “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week, reinforcing the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly.

The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department is one of the area’s busiest fire departments. With support from town and county, the fire department’s basic needs are covered, but there are additional needs, including batteries to keep the trucks ready for action and for the Jaws of Life, which can run $900 each. A fireman’s suit, called a turnout, is $3,000 each. Fire hoses can last 4-6 years and it’s time to replace those.

Touch a Truck is going to include a display of at least four different types of fire trucks plus law enforcement vehicles, 18-wheelers, a helicopter, tractors and much more! There will be games and face-painting for the kids. There is no fee to attend, but donations will be accepted to support the volunteer fire department.

For resources on keeping you and your family safe, visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website at NFPA.org.

For more information, contact Alisia Bland at 662-230-3754 or Stephanie Patterson-Andrews at 662-934-4671