The local American Cancer Society chapter will hold its “Rally for a Cure” fundraiser Saturday, April 16, at the former National Guard armory on South Cossar in Charleston.

The event will get underway at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude about 2 p.m.

The Rally will offer many activities, including live entertainment, a walkathon, karate expo, educational booths about cancer and general wellness, a sweet shoppe, inflatables for the children, silent auction and more. A memorial luminary service at 11 and a noontime balloon liftoff will remember cancer victims and honor cancer survivors. Rally T-shirts, bearing a fresh design for 2022, will be available for purchase.

For more information or to make a donation, call local ACS president Brenda Walton-Willis at 662-752-9267.