With the theme, "An Old-Fashioned Christmas," the Charleston Christmas parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

It was the first nighttime parade held in the city since Dec. 5, 2013, but several city officials said this year's parade was so well attended and received that they may consider a permanent switch to nighttime for the event.

Over the past 30 years, Charleston has held nighttime parades on six occasions: 2013, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006 and 1992.

