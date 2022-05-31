The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Fred Hoskins of Greenwood, in Leflore County.

He is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, May 30, 2022, at about 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of County Road 518 (Money Road) in Leflore County, walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a pink and black pullover shirt, blue jean pants and black shoes.

Family members say Fred Hoskins suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgmentIf anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Fred Hoskins, contact Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 662-453-5141.