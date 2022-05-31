The West Tallahatchie High School (WTHS) Alumni Class of 1973 recently announced their Dr. Jessie L. McMullen Memorial Scholarship recipients for 2022.

On Friday, May 20, at WTHS, Dr. William L. Booker and Larry Medley Sr. presented Karlton Jammal Love and Aakyiah Janae Young, the third annual Dr. Jessie L. McMullen Memorial Scholarship during the senior banquet, in honor of their outstanding performance and academic excellence.

— * —

Love, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie L. and Donna Love of Sumner, is a 2022 graduate of WTHS.

Karlton graduated in the top 25% of his class and maintained a 3.45 GPA while completing six college semester hours toward an associate’s degree through dual enrollment courses at Coahoma Community College and advanced placement courses.

He was vice president and a fourth-year member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), vice president of Jobs for Mississippi Graduates, a member of the National Beta Club, and also served as a youth leader for the BU Tobacco and Vaping Prevention Program, where he worked and mentored tirelessly to educate youth on the wide range of dangers and side effects of tobacco and vaping usage.

Love’s writing skills were revered, and he was labeled best writer by his English teacher. His favorite subject is English.

He plans to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, with a major in theatre with an emphasis on acting. His ultimate goal is to become an actor, relocate to New York City and begin directing/acting on Broadway.

— * —

Young, the daughter of Ms. Chiquita Lashell Young of Tutwiler, is a 2022 graduate of WTHS.

Young graduated with a 3.23 GPA, while completing dual enrollment courses at Coahoma Community College. She was secretary of FBLA, secretary of the Student Government Association, member of the National BETA Club and Jobs for Mississippi Graduates, and also served as a youth leader for the BU Tobacco and Vaping Prevention Program. Young is a member of the Exquisite Pearls of Excellence in the Tutwiler community.

Her favorite subject is English. She finds that writing allows her to express herself creatively through poems, short stories and narratives.

Young is presently in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree at the University of Mississippi, with a major in nursing. She ultimately plans to become a newborn intensive care nurse or nurse practitioner.

In the next 10 years, she sees herself as a healthy, successful young woman, maintaining a career in health care.

— * —

With a united vision to entrust others to achieve, the overall mission of the WTHS Class of 1973 is to aid in providing effective resources to promote a quality education, social justice and empowerment, and create opportunities for students in their quest of exemplary future endeavors.

Class alumni will continue to award scholarships annually to seniors through a strenuous strategic application process.

Donations for the Dr. Jessie L. McMullen scholarship are welcomed and are accepted via the WTHS Class of 1973 Scholarship Committee.

For more information, contact:

» President Larry Medley, larry_medley@bellsouth.net

» Vice president Dr. Billy Booker, wbooker@aehchc.org

» Secretary Edna Gates-White, ejgwhite2@yahoo.com

» Treasurer Myra M. Ellis, mellis54K@yahoo.com