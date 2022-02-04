The unemployment rate in Tallahatchie County rose from 3.2% in November to 3.3% percent in December, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security has reported.

The MDES noted that 160 members of the county’s 4,800-person labor force were unemployed in December. The labor force consists of everyone who has a job or is actively looking for a job.

November figures showed 150 of 4,700 Tallahatchie labor force members were jobless.

The county’s December jobless rate was 3.6% lower than the 6.9% figure recorded in December 2020, when 360 of 5,150 available laborers age 16 and older did not find work.

December jobless rates for area counties, with November figures in parenthesis, are:

» Coahoma, 5.0 (4.7)

» Grenada, 2.7 (2.6)

» Leflore, 4.5 (4.2)

» Panola, 3.9 (3.8)

» Quitman, 4.6 (4.6)

» Sunflower, 5.4 (5.3)

» Yalobusha, 3.0 (2.8)