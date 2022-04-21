Unemployment in Tallahatchie County fell from 5.1% in February to stand at 3.9% in March, according to estimates released on Tuesday, April 19, by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

In March, 190 Tallahatchians were unemployed, and 4,600 employed, from a local labor force totaling 4,790. The labor force consists of everyone who has a job or is actively looking for one.

In February, 240 local residents had been jobless, while 4,490 were working, among a labor force of 4,730, according to MDES.

Tallahatchie County’s March unemployment rate was 2.9% lower than the 6.8% jobless rate of March 2021, when 340 local residents were unemployed and 4,590 employed, among a labor force tallying 4,930.

The national rate of unemployment during March was 3.8%, down three-tenths of a percent from February’s 4.1%, and 2.4% lower than March 2021’s 6.2%.

Mississippi’s jobless rate stood at 3.5% in March, a drop of nine-tenths of 1% from February’s 4.4% and a significant improvement of 2.9% over the 6.4% rate one year ago.

March unemployment rates for area counties, with February figures in parenthesis, are:

» Coahoma, 5.3 (6.6)

» Grenada, 3.1 (4.0)

» Lafayette, 2.6 (3.3)

» Leflore, 4.9 (6.0)

» Panola, 4.5 (5.6)

» Quitman, 4.9 (6.4)

» Sunflower, 5.5 (6.9)

» Yalobusha, 3.4 (4.4)

At 11.2%, Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate in the state. Both Rankin and Union counties posted the lowest rate of 2.5%.