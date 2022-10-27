More than three-dozen first responders attended the “Aircraft Accidents for First Responders” training class Tuesday night (Oct. 25) at the Tallahatchie County Safe Room in Charleston.

The two-hour event was sponsored by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A total of 39 personnel from 10 different volunteer departments across the county, as well as responders from the Tallahatchie County Emergency Management Agency, Sumner Police Department and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office, were on hand.

Sheriff Jimmy Fly expressed appreciation to FAA Safety Inspector Scott Lynn for teaching the class, EMA Director Thad Roberts for the use of the Safe Room and Steve Simmons and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Inmate Work Center in Sumner for their assistance in helping to prepare the meal that was served.