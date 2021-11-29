CBS News recently aired a video feature about the Tutwiler Quilters program at the Tutwiler Community Education Center.

Headlined "A Stitch in Time," the segment focuses on the fact that, "Quilting in the Mississippi Delta is a centuries-old tradition. But with its slow, methodical pace, some quilters fear that the art will die off as future generations turn their backs on the craft."

The Tutwiler segment, which features center director Melanie Powell and several members of the quilting program, was presented on the network's "CBS Mornings," a daily news and features show which airs nationally.

It may be viewed here.