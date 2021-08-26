Anyone planning to attend the game in which Charleston's Tigers will play at Clarksdale's Wildcats this Friday night (Sept. 24) must purchase an advance ticket, Charleston High School athletic director and head football coach LaDon Taylor announced Tuesday morning.

He said Clarksdale High School uses GoFan, a professional digital ticketing and event management system for high schools, which allows fans to purchase their tickets online.

Clarksdale does not sell tickets at the gate, Taylor stressed.

"If anyone drives over and they have not already purchased a ticket, they're not going to let them in" Friday's game, the coach said.

Tickets for Friday night's game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., may be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/events/394132?schoolId=MS13223.

GoFan delivers tickets via email, app or in real time, according to the GoFan website.