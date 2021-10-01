Absentee voting is underway, and the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2 general election is just around the corner, Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal said Tuesday.

She noted that absentee ballots were expected to arrive in her offices in Charleston and Sumner Wednesday to accommodate anyone who is qualified to vote by absentee ballot.

Meanwhile, the deadline for Tallahatchians to add their name to the voter rolls in time to participate in the November election is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, if registering in person. Mailed voter registration applications also must be postmarked no later than Oct. 4.

To register to vote in Mississippi, a person must:

• Be a resident of Mississippi and the county, city or town for 30 days prior to the election

• Be at least 18 years old at the date of the election

• Not declared mentally incompetent by a court

• Not have been convicted of a disenfranchising crime

Mississippi residents can register to vote at the circuit clerk’s offices, municipal clerk’s office, Department of Public Safety or any state or federal agency offering government services.

Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal

Mail-in voter registration applications are available at circuit clerk offices and at yallvote.ms.

The application can also be used to update voter registration information for anyone who has moved or changed their name since the last time they voted.

To verify your voter registration information, visit the “Are You Registered To Vote?” section of the Mississippi secretary of state’s Y’all Vote website.

If the information listed on the website is incorrect, contact the circuit clerk’s office to get it corrected.

Some election-related dates to remember for the remainder of 2021 are:

• Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, both Saturdays, when circuit clerk’s offices across the state must be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. to facilitate in-person absentee voting

• Nov. 2, general election

• Nov. 9 at 5 p.m., the last day voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter photo ID may present an acceptable form of photo ID or complete an affidavit of religious objection in the circuit clerk’s office

• Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. is also the deadline by which mailed absentee ballots must be received at the circuit clerk’s office. The ballots must have been postmarked on or before Election Day.