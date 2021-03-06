Voters in Charleston's Ward 5 are asked to go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent them on the city board for the next four years.

In the June 8 general election, they will choose between Democratic nominee, incumbent Perry Lee Herron, 61, and independent hopeful Crystal Batteast, 40.

Herron, who is seeking a fourth term, turned back challenger James L. “Honey” Johnson, 68, by capturing 62% of the vote in the April 6 Democratic primary.

Per state law, the city clerk’s office at Charleston City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 5, to facilitate in-person absentee voting.

On Tuesday, the East Tallahatchie School District central office voting precinct will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for Ward 5 voters, and anyone still standing in line at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Absentee ballots received by mail must be postmarked no later than Election Day, June 8, and received by the municipal clerk’s office within five business days.

Herron is the only municipal incumbent in the county to be facing a general election challenge.

A new four-year municipal term begins on July 1.