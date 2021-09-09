Last Friday’s Sept. 3 qualifying deadline for school board candidates came and went without any more people joining 2021 races, according to Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal.

Both the Education District 1 and Education District 6 posts will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

In ED 1, incumbent Lucinda Berryhill, 66, of Tutwiler, is unopposed for reelection to her seat on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees.

In ED 6, incumbent Lincoln “Buddy” Smith, 40, is challenged by fellow Charlestonian Audra Denise Brown, 52, for the seat on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees.