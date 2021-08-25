The window in which to qualify for two school board positions up for grabs this year in Tallahatchie County will close in just over one week.

The qualifying period opened Aug. 4 and the deadline to sign up to be a candidate is Friday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m.

The Nov. 2 election will feature school board posts in Education District 1, a seat on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees presently held by Lucinda Berryhill, and Education District 6, a seat on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees occupied by Lincoln “Buddy” Smith.

Smith, 40, of Charleston, recently filed qualifying papers to seek reelection, and Audra Denise Brown, 52, of Charleston, likewise tossed a hat into the ring to challenge Smith.

As of late Tuesday, no one had qualified in ED1.

There is no qualifying fee for school board, but candidates must file a Qualifying Statement of Intent and gather on a petition, 50 signatures of registered voters living in their respective education district.

Properly formatted petition forms are available from the circuit clerk’s offices in Charleston (647-8758) and Sumner (375-8515).